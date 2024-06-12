Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening convened a security assessment in light of developments on the northern border and after a record 200 launches from Lebanon at Israel during the day.

Netanyahu's office stated that the assessment will also discuss "Hamas' negative answer regarding the issue of a hostage release deal."

Earlier in the day the IDF announced that on Tuesday, a Hezbollah command and control center in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon, which was used to direct terror attacks against Israeli territory from southeastern Lebanon in recent months, was struck by the IAF.

As part of the strike, Sami Taleb Abdullah, the commander of the Nasr Unit in the Hezbollah terrorist organization, was eliminated. Sami Taleb Abdullah was one of Hezbollah's most senior commanders in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF Aerial Defense Array and IAF fighter jets intercepted two suspicious aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon in the area of the Hermon in northern Israel.

As a result of fragments that fell in the area, a fire broke out. Sirens were activated in the area in accordance with protocol.

During the incident, an interceptor that was launched toward the targets exploded in the air in the area of Safed. A fire broke out in the area as a result of falling fragments. The details are under review.