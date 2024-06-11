תקיפת מתחם צבאי ומטרות טרור של חיזבאללה בעומק ובדרום לבנון דובר צה"ל

IAF fighter jets attacked overnight Monday a military compound of Unit 4400, the logistical reinforcement unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which serves as a factor in transporting weapons to and within Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Two centers in the complex, located in the area of Baalbek deep in Lebanese territory, were attacked.

In addition, terrorist targets were attacked in the Aitaroun area in southern Lebanon, including a military site and two military buildings belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The strikes were carried out in response to the downing of an IDF drone that was operating over Lebanon on Monday.

Media outlets in Lebanon had reported that the IDF carried out a strike in Hermel in the Baalbek region, deep in Lebanese territory.

The attack was carried out at a distance of about 150 km from the border, the farthest since the beginning of the war, the reports said.

Several deaths, including of Syrian civilians, were also reported in the Israeli attack.

Earlier, the IDF said that IAF fighter jets successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that approached Israeli territory from the east overnight Monday.

The suspicious aerial target was monitored by IDF soldiers, did not cross into Israeli territory and no sirens were sounded according to protocol.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array also successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target over the coast of Nahariya. No sirens regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration were sounded in accordance with protocol.

The alerts regarding rockets and missiles were activated during the incident due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor.