Israel on Monday summoned the Slovenian Ambassador to Israel for a reprimand, following her country’s recognition of a Palestinian state.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the Director-General of the Ministry, Yaakov Blitshtein, “reprimanded the ambassador for her government's warped decision to recognize a Palestinian state, which is in contradiction to EU policy and the position of most of the like-minded countries.”

“The Director-General emphasized that this recognition by the government of Slovenia does not promote peace, it encourages the Hamas terrorist organization, and it makes it difficult to promote a deal for the release of the hostages,” the Ministry said.

Blitshtein “emphasized that Hamas led those welcoming the recognition, further evidence that this is a reward for terrorism,” it concluded.

Slovenia last week officially recognized a Palestinian state, after its parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move.

Parliament voted 52 for with no one against recognition in the 90-seat parliament. The remaining lawmakers were not present for the vote.

Slovenia’s decision came days after Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state, following through with a declaration to do so the previous week.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.