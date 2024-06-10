US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today (Monday) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

The Secretary reiterated that the United States and other world leaders will stand behind the comprehensive proposal outlined by President Biden that would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza.

The Secretary underscored the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, including through ensuring October 7 can never be repeated. He reiterated that the proposal on the table would unlock the possibility of calm along Israel’s northern border and further integration with countries in the region.

The Secretary updated the prime minister on ongoing diplomatic efforts to plan for the post-conflict period, emphasizing the importance of those efforts to providing long-term peace, security, and stability to Israelis and Palestinians alike. Secretary Blinken also emphasized the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading.