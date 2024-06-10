תיעוד היירוטים דובר צה"ל

From the start of the war, more than 150 aircraft have been intercepted by Israeli air defense units.

The IDF today confirmed that the air defense systems are not 100% effective against UAVs. "There are no magic solutions", said a military source.

The sources stated that the Galilee region is very challenging for the defense systems and that Hezbollah exploits the terrain to camouflage the UAVs until they reach close to their target. Simultaneously, the interceptions of these aircraft is done in a way that will not endanger the population and avoid encountering Israeli military aircraft.

During the past month, a new battalion has been opened in the array, Battalion 139. The battalion will operate the 'Iron Dome' weapon system. The battalion's establishment will enable the increase of the array of batteries and a wide-ranging protective envelope.

Concurrently, the IDF has reinstated the use of the 'Vulcan' guns that fire shells at hostile aircraft in order to intercept them - which were previously taken out of service. This is because they constitute a quick response to the UAV threat.