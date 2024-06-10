The organization 'Imahot Bahazit,’ set up a memorial display with the names of IDF soldiers who fell in the Swords of Iron War, ahead of the vote on the draft law on Monday night.

The display was placed outside the home of Minister Nir Barkat and members of the organization called on him to come out, to honor the memory of the fallen, before he votes in today's dramatic vote.

Bereaved mother Ofra Lax, whose son Naveh fell in battle, reacted sharply to the use of the names of the fallen for political purposes. Lax wrote: "I want to know if my son is listed there, and if so, who received my approval to do this?"

Gaza envelope resident Yehonatan Werner responded: "This idea of organizations doing whatever they want with the names of the fallen is not new. It is ugly and it is a disgrace. The leader of this disgrace is the Brothers in Arms organization. Now this too. What a pain! What a lack of consideration! What loathsome people!"

One of the readers responded: "There never was and I hope there will never be such blatant and cynical use of bereaved families and hostages, like the way in which members of Knesset from the Left and various protest organizations do. Now we find out that they did not receive permission to use the names either."