Activists from the Religious Zionist Party Youth left a bouquet of flowers by the office of National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz in response to footage showing Gazans celebrating his resignation from the government.

Together with the flowers, the activists left a picture of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and a letter in Arabic and Hebrew, reading: "To Benny Gantz, thank you, with appreciation and recognition, Yahya Sinwar."

According to the activists who left the bouquet, "Gantz's address yesterday was a gift to Sinwar and the Hamas terror organization. While they aim to divide the citizens of Israel to hurt them, Gantz gives them exactly what they want with his move."

According to the activists: "We all saw yesterday the thousands of Gazans who celebrated after the resignation address. At a time of war, we need to be united against the enemy and not be divided by cheap political considerations. We call on all of Israel: Now is the time for unity. Only united will we win."