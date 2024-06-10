The Israeli Foreign Ministry published a video on Monday highlighting the involvement of "civilians" in the atrocities perpetrated on October 7th and since then.

"We need to talk about the elephant in the room," the Foreign Ministry wrote in a post on social media.

"Many Gazan civilians participated in killing, raping, and kidnapping Israelis on October 7.

"It is also reported that Gazan civilians were paid by Hamas to hold hostages captive in their homes," it added.

According to the Foreign Ministry, "Hamas is intentionally involving the civilian population of Gaza in its war crimes."

The Ministry called on the world to "condemn this in the strongest terms."