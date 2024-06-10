Following the sirens that sounded in the Western Galilee area regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration at 12:39 and 12:43 on Sunday, numerous suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted two suspicious aerial targets over the coast of Nahariya. No alerts sounded according to protocol.

Two additional targets that crossed from Lebanon fell in the area of Kabri. As a result, a fire broke out and damage was caused in the area. The incident is under review.

Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration at 13:15 and 13:20, the IDF says the details are under review.

Over the past few hours, numerous anti-tank missile launches were identified toward the areas of Manara, Yir'on, Avivim, Margaliot, and Yiftach in northern Israel. Several hits were identified on structures in the areas of Manara and Yir'on. Additionally, fires broke out in the areas of Yir'on, Yiftach, and Manara. The fire in Manara was extinguished shortly afterward.

Earlier today, IDF artillery fired to remove threats in the areas of Salhani, Ayta ash Shab, and Hanine in southern Lebanon.