IDF strikes terror targets in Gaza IDF Spokesperson

Over the last few hours, the IAF struck and eliminated Hamas terrorists, including Nukhba Forces operatives, in the central Gaza Strip.

Simultaneously, the IAF struck underground terrorist infrastructure in the Deir al-Balah area.

In addition, IDF ground troops conducted targeted raids on military structures in the area and destroyed tunnel shafts and underground terrorist infrastructure located in the central Gaza Strip.

The 162nd Brigade continues intelligence-based, targeted raids, eliminating terrorists posing a threat to the forces. In one incident, two armed terrorists, who were identified approaching an underground tunnel shaft in their vicinity, were eliminated in an aerial strike.