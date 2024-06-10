An Arab from Ramallah managed last Saturday night to infiltrate the Judea and Samaria Division headquarters, Galei Tzahal reported on Monday.

According to the report, the Arab managed to jump the metal fence and walk around the base until he was caught by two Border Police officers who were working out and were unarmed.

Two IDF soldiers who were in the guard post near the point from where the Arab entered didn't notice him. The IDF Spokesperson said the two will be subject to disciplinary proceedings.

Due to the incident, it was decided to increase the buffer zone and create a deep area between the fence and the base's external road, as well as to add security components.

The base houses the Judea and Samaria division, a Border Police base, and the Civil Administration offices.

The IDF Spokesman further stated that the Arab infiltrator was mentally ill and there is no suspicion of a nationalist motive.