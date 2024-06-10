הצתת הקרוואן מצלמות אבטחה

Firefighters from the Binyamin Fire Station worked overnight (Sunday) to extinguish a fire in a residential trailer in the Sde Efraim farm in the Binyamin Region.

The firefighters reported that they identified two armed terrorists in the area who ignited the blaze. Despite the threat, the firefighters worked to put out the flames and to ensure that no one was trapped in the structure.

Assistant Battalion Chief Sela Sapir recounted: "We received a report of a fire at the Sde Efraim farm in Binyamin. Upon arriving at the scene, we saw a residential structure on fire. We worked at the scene to extinguish the fire under military protection, due to a suspected terrorist infiltration in the farm."

Battalion Chief Eliran Tzruya, the Judea and Samaria District investigations officer, added: "A video from the scene of the incident shows an arsonist pouring gasoline on the building and lighting the fire, and the flames engulfing the entire building."