Chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, held the "Jewish Communities” conference on Sunday evening, with the attendance of members of Knesset, heads of councils and localities in Judea and Samaria, and representatives of the 63 localities, where the regularization process has commenced.

The conference took place following the structural changes that the Minister is leading in the Ministry of Defense and the Settlement Directorate that he established in the Ministry.

At the conference, Minister Smotrich and representatives of the directorate detailed the processes that are being carried out on the ground and the structural changes that have been made.

"Our goal is to prevent the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of the State of Israel, which would endanger the existence of the state. After October 7th, this is a broad consensus in Israeli society. The way to do this is to develop communities, and we are focusing on undertaking broad structural processes that will result in the establishment of new communities by law," said Smotrich.

He added that "the way to protect the communities along the seam zone and the entire State of Israel is to develop communities and strengthen our grip on all areas of our homeland."