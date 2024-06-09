אנדריי קוזלוב עם הוריו בבית החולים שיבא בתל השומר דוברות

Evgenya and Michael Kozlov arrived in Israel on Sunday from Russia and traveled directly to the hospital for a moving reunion with their son Andrey who was rescued a day earlier from Hamas captivity.

After landing in Israel, Andrey's mother stated: "I am so happy. We spoke with Andrey, he looks and feels fine, he's even making jokes."

President Isaac Herzog spoke with Andrey after he was rescued and told him that the entire country was rejoicing in his return, and he was excited to speak to him and to celebrate his return.