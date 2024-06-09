Celebrating hostages' rescue in NYC Danny Tanenbaum and Liri Agami

Hundreds came together in New York City on Sunday to celebrate the rescue of the four hostages in a short ceremony in which they wrote on the posters with their photos that had been hanging around the city "HOME!"

Darren Fields, a close friend of Shlomi Ziv who was rescued, tearfully shared about the first video call with Shlomi after his return: "I told him he was a hero and a king, and he told me back 'You are a hero!' You are a king!'. He is very strong and in good condition, compared to someone who was held captive for 8 months. We both cried like children.'

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son Sagui is still held captive by Hamas, spoke at the event: "We are so excited and happy for those who returned and their families, and we remind again - only a deal will bring home the many dozens who are still there. All those who were rescued were held in apartments above ground, but we know that most of the hostages are held in tunnels and therefore we demand - a deal, now."

Activists of the Hostages Families Forum in the city passed out stickers in memory of commander Arnon Zamora OBM, who fell during the heroic rescue operation of the four hostages.