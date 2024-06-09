Lt. Col. Idan Nir, the commander of Battalion 532 of Armored Corps Brigade 460, who participated in the operation to free four hostages on Saturday, mentioned the operation during a ceremony marking the battalion's departure from the Gaza Strip and recited the "Hagomel" blessing said after being saved from a life-threatening situation, and preceded by verses from Psalm 111 according to the Sephardic custom.
"I want to conclude with a prayer that all the hostages return quickly and with the 'Hagomel' (thanksgiving) Blessing since we all came back safely. 'I shall thank the L-rd with my entire heart. In the council of the upright, and in the congregation. Let them give thanks unto the L-rd for His mercy, And for His wonderful works to the children of men! O give thanks unto the L-rd, for He is good, For His mercy endureth forever. Blessed are You, L-rd our G-d, ruler of the world, who rewards the undeserving with goodness, and who has rewarded me with goodness."