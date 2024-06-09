המג"ד אומר הגומל צבי אליהו סקולניק

Lt. Col. Idan Nir, the commander of Battalion 532 of Armored Corps Brigade 460, who participated in the operation to free four hostages on Saturday, mentioned the operation during a ceremony marking the battalion's departure from the Gaza Strip and recited the "Hagomel" blessing said after being saved from a life-threatening situation, and preceded by verses from Psalm 111 according to the Sephardic custom.

"I want to conclude with a prayer that all the hostages return quickly and with the 'Hagomel' (thanksgiving) Blessing since we all came back safely. 'I shall thank the L-rd with my entire heart. In the council of the upright, and in the congregation. Let them give thanks unto the L-rd for His mercy, And for His wonderful works to the children of men! O give thanks unto the L-rd, for He is good, For His mercy endureth forever. Blessed are You, L-rd our G-d, ruler of the world, who rewards the undeserving with goodness, and who has rewarded me with goodness."