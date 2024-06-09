Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz have decided to appoint MK Danny Danon (Likud) as Israel's Ambassador to the UN.

MK Danon will be stepping into the position for the second time, after serving as ambassador from 2015 to 2020.

"MK Danon has considerable experience in the international arena and there is no doubt that his talents and experience will find expression at this time," an official announcement of the decision stated.

The appointment will be submitted for Government approval after which Ambassador-designate Danon will begin his second term as Israeli Ambassador to the UN.

Danon will be replacing Ambassador Gilad Erdan, who announced last month that he would be concluding his term after four years in the summer.

MK Danon commented on the decision: "Since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War, I have been fighting to defend Israel's position in the world in a variety of ways. Last week I hosted Ambassador Nikki Haley in Israel, an important visit, and one of many such visits of world leaders who came to Israel at my invitation since the tragedy of October 7th.

"At a time when the State of Israel is fighting on a large number of fronts, each of us must do the best within our skills and experience. This is how I acted in the past and this is how I will continue to act in the future."

He added: "In the face of the diplomatic terror that rears its head these days, I am obliged to present the truth for the sake of the people of Israel and our common future in our homeland."