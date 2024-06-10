Keter joined the Pink Party for the third consecutive year, celebrating courage and determination in an inspiring way. Organized by entrepreneur Yana Darom, this annual event honors women who have battled or survived breast cancer.

This year’s theme, "Double Heroes," paid tribute to women who faced breast cancer and also endured the traumatic events of the terrorist attacks on Oct. 7.

Keter, renowned for its commitment to social causes , has steadfastly supported the Pink Party. The event, filled with joy and solidarity, featured various activities celebrating life. A fashion show featured swimsuits explicitly designed for women who have undergone mastectomies, radiation, or other surgeries. The show was a powerful statement of resilience, featuring models who had battled breast cancer and faced significant life challenges.

Among the participants were notable figures, including Karina Engel, a breast cancer survivor who recently returned from Hamas captivity with her two daughters; Yaira Gutman, whose daughter Tamar was tragically murdered at the Nova music festival in Israel; and Sivan Skali Ben-Zachary, an ovarian cancer survivor and BRCA1 inherited gene mutation carrier who volunteered for reserve duty. These women exemplified the "Double Heroes" theme, showcasing their indomitable spirit.

Keter's Pink Chair Initiative

The iconic pink chair is at the heart of Keter’s involvement in breast cancer awareness. Each October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the company produces a special edition of its chairs in pink. These chairs are sold with proceeds going to organizations supporting women battling or recovering from breast cancer. This year, it contributed 400 pink chairs to the Pink Party, providing a vibrant, supportive backdrop for the event.

The company’s commitment goes beyond participation; it actively mobilizes the public, private, and business sectors to raise awareness about breast cancer. Its initiatives have encouraged tens of thousands of women to get screened, a critical step in early detection and treatment. The pink chairs remind everyone of the importance of regular screenings.

The Impact of the Pink Party

The Pink Party poignantly reminds us of the battles many women face and the strength they exhibit. This year’s event featured musical performances, DJs, and hundreds of guests, all celebrating life amid a sea of rosy hues. Guests were encouraged to take a seat, reflect on the importance of screenings, and spread the word about breast cancer awareness.

The Pink Party provided a platform for these women to share their stories and inspire others. The pink chairs symbolized unity and support, reinforcing the importance of community in overcoming challenges. The event was a celebration and a call to action, urging everyone to participate in the fight against breast cancer.

Keter’s involvement in the Pink Party and its broader initiatives reflects a deep commitment to social responsibility. The company plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025 and minimize its carbon footprint through operational efficiencies and environmentally positive actions. Keter promotes sustainable living through prudent water management and aggressive waste elimination strategies.

Another environmentally friendly aspect of Keter's products is their durability. Keter emphasizes its commitment to sustainability , by designing products to last a lifetime; it doesn’t believe in single-use products. By producing and selling pink chairs each October, the company raises funds for breast cancer organizations and spreads awareness on a large scale. Its continued support underscores the importance of corporate responsibility and the power of community action.

As we look forward to future Pink Parties, the message remains clear: Take a seat, get screened, and support the incredible women who face these battles with unwavering strength.