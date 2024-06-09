When Osama Bin Laden met his maker the world breathed a sigh of relief. The threat from Al Qaeda was never extinguished until he was gone. Al Qaeda was responsible for bombing the World Trade Center on February 26, 1993. It used a 1336 pound bomb to try to take down the North Tower. It killed six people including a pregnant woman. On September 11, 2001 Al Qaeda brought down the World Trade Center using two hijacked commercial airliners. 2996 people were killed and 6000 wounded. It took ten years to track down Osama Bin Laden and end the nightmare he started. America never gave up. Osama Bin Laden had to pay for his crimes against humanity. On May 2, 2011 he met his end. Israel has to do the same to Sinwar who perpetrated the worst savagery, butchery, murder, rape and atrocities against the Jewish People since the Holocaust.

Sinwar owes his life to Israel and the Jewish People, yet only wants to destroy us. Apparently, Sinwar was saved by Dr. Yuval Bitton who oversaw his care while in prison in Israel. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor which Israeli physicians successfully removed. He was one of 1027 terrorists released in the Gilad Shalit deal in 2011. He was serving four life terms at the time. He was known for his obstinacy. Despite Dr. Bitton’s saving Sinwar’s life, Sinwar’s Hamas Terrorists never hesitated in killing Dr. Bitton’s nephew, Tamir Adar, a farmer in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Sinwar is a ruthless, evil megalomaniac who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. He has wreaked havoc on the world. America took care of Osama Bin Laden. Israel has to bring Sinwar to justice. Israel cannot afford to wait ten years to do so. It has to happen soon. Israel has to be able to maneuver in Rafah as it sees fit. This is the only way the October 7th nightmare will end.