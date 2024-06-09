Last Thursday, approximately 4,000 students from Efrat dedicated a Torah scroll in memory of the members of the Dee family who were murdered in a shooting attack at Hamra Junction on April 7, 2023.

At the request of the Etzion Police Station, volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, led the festive parade that accompanied the dedication.

The Torah was funded through donations raised by approximately 50,000 students in 500 kindergartens and 130 schools from the Jerusalem Education District.

Following the parade, the Torah was brought to the Orot Etzion school, where Yehuda Dee recently finished his studies.