הפרות הסדר בהפגנה בלתי חוקית ברח' קפלן בת"א דוברות המשטרה

Thousands protested across the country on Saturday night calling for a deal to release the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

At a demonstration on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, a water cannon was used to disperse the demonstration. 10 people were arrested on suspicion of violating public order.

The demonstrations took place hours after the heroic operation in which Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv were rescued from Hamas captivity.

In Jerusalem, thousands blocked the Agron junction, demanding the signing of a deal for the release of the hostages. Many of the demonstrators sat on the road.

At a demonstration in Habima Square in Tel Aviv, a suspect was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Two suspects who waved signs that led to violations of public order, according to the police, were arrested as well.