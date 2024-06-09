Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented on Operation Arnon, the operation to rescue the hostages from Nuseirat, and praised all the forces involved.

"I have recently returned from the command and control center following the operation to rescue four hostages from Gaza," he said. "This is one of the most heroic and extraordinary operations I have witnessed over the course of 47 years serving in Israel’s defense establishment. IDF, ISA and Special Forces, as well as the forces who supported those in the field, have conducted an unprecedented operation - daring in nature, planned brilliantly and executed in an extraordinary fashion. The various security agencies cooperated closely - the IDF, ISA and Special Forces - acting as one single unit."

"Our troops showed so much courage - operating under heavy fire in the most complex [urban environment in Gaza]. I do not remember having completed operations of this kind - at this intensity and with this level of cooperation and success."

"I would like to commend and thank those leading the IDF, ISA, and YAMAM. I would especially like to express my appreciation to the IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi who is leading the the military. I would like to express my appreciation to the Head of the ISA and to the Commander of the YAMAM for their leadership in these complex conditions. We have who to count on and reasons to be proud."

"We will do everything possible to return all the hostages home. This morning not only did we have a successful operation but also an opportunity to fulfill the goals of this war."

"I salute Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, commander of the YAMAM team, who fell while leading a daring operation to rescue 4 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. He lived and fell a hero. My heart and thoughts are with his loved ones and soldiers. May his memory be a blessing."