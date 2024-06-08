The family of Almog Meir Jan (21), who was rescued Saturday from Hamas captivity, said that the terrorists filmed him on his birthday, May 22.

In the film, his captors told him to request that Israel free him, but the video did not end up being publicized by Hamas.

"He watched the rallies for the return of the hostages from captivity," they said. "They promised him that he would be released in a deal."

Almog was held in the Nuseirat "refugee camp" together with hostages Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv. The three were rescued by Israeli forces on Saturday morning, as a second force worked in parallel to free Noa Argamani from a nearby building.

Entry to the two apartments was done under heavy fire, in broad daylight. From within the buildings, the terrorists opened fire at the rescue vehicle where Yamam officers were waiting, and the vehicle's tires popped. After the terrorists were eliminated, the forces succeeded in rescuing all four of the hostages.