The forward forces of the Yamam and Shin Bet, who took part in the heroic rescue of Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv from the Nuseirat "refugee camp" in Gaza earlier on Saturday, were the first soldiers who entered Nuseirat for a ground operation.

Kan 11 News quoted Arab sources as claiming that the forces entered Gaza in civilian trucks, and within a few minutes, reached the buildings in which the hostages were held, and entered the buildings with open fire. Only at this stage, when the IAF was carrying out a widescale attack in Nuseirat, did additional Yamam and IDF forces, including tanks from Brigade 7 of the Armored Corps, paratroopers, and Kfir soldiers, arrive at the scene to aid the Yamam forces and help the hostages escape.

Deadly fire was opened towards the rescue vehicle holding three hostages, and paratroopers arriving at the scene helped extract the hostages, and the forces returned back into Israeli territory.

ארבעת החטופים חוזרים הביתה דובר צה"ל

The hostages were held in Nuseirat, next to families and under heavy security. They were held in three- or four-story buildings, with 200 meters separating the buildings from each other. The male hostages were held separate from Noa Argamani. The forces split into two and worked parallel to each other, with the understanding that if they worked together at one location, the hostages at the second location would be in danger.

Entry to the two apartments was done under heavy fire, in broad daylight. From within the buildings, the terrorists opened fire at the rescue vehicle where Yamam officers were waiting, and the vehicle's tires popped. After the terrorists were eliminated, the forces succeeded in rescuing Noa and the other three hostages.

Yamam commander Arnon Zamora fell during the operation, which will be named "Operation Arnon" in his honor. Arnon was severely injured during the fighting, as he led the team which broke into the location where the three hostages were held. He battled with the terrorist who was in the room, and was evacuated to a hospital, where he later died.

An IDF spokesman confirmed: "The special forces did not enter Gaza via humanitarian aid trucks, and did not use the US' humanitarian pier."