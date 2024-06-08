Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Saturday from Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center, after meeting with the four hostages rescued from Gaza and their families.

"This is a very emotional day - an emotional day for all the citizens of Israel and for many around the world, and a moving day for me personally," Netanyahu began. "Just now, I met Andrey, Shlomi, Almog, and Noa. I told them, 'Welcome home.' I met their families again. My wife and I have met them many times. I embraced them."

"Yaakov, Noa's father, celebrated his birthday today. We celebrated his birthday there - next to his daughter, who returned from captivity, and he said, 'I received the best present I could have asked for.'"

He continued, "Andrey told me that he had a notebook in captivity, and every day, he wrote one line: 'Each day is a gift.' 'Fadruk.' Every day fadruk. They told me it was as if they were 'born again' and that truly is what happened."

"I want to reiterate clearly: We will bring them all home. Even now, we are working on additional rescues, additional possibilities.

"When this operation was brought to me for final approval on Thursday night, I knew that it was very complicated, and very dangerous. I want to tell you that the distance between success and failure is one hair's breadth. I knew that, but at the same time, I approved it without hesitation, because I trust the Shin Bet, the IDF, Israel Police. I trust the heroes, the Yamam officers, and the Shin Bet who fought against fire, eliminated the terrorists, released the hostages.

"When I heard, 'The diamond is in our hands,' the hostages were in our hands, my heart filled with endless pride, and also with relief. It had succeeded.

"This is a heroic operation which will be written down in the history of military operations, in the history of the heroism of the Israeli people, but it did not come without a cost. I know that there are operations which have gone down in our nation's history, which were done with pride and are praised for generations, but which also come at a terrible personal price, and that is what happened this time as well, with the fall of one of our best sons, commander Arnon Zamora, a Yamam officer. I know what pain the family is suffering, but I also know that the eternal praise will be tied to the name and memory of their loved one who fell. He and his heroic friends straightened the back of the nation, they proved that the State of Israel has the power, the wisdom, and the desire to fight those who wish to annihilate us; the courage, the bravery, and that the IDF can reach any place.

"We will bring all of our hostages back home - this way, or another way," Netanyahu concluded.