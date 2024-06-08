רגעי הגעתה של נועה ארגמני למרכז הרפואי איכילוב בו התאחדה עם אמה דוברות איכילוב

Noa Argamani, who was rescued Saturday morning in a complex and daring operation from the Nuseirat "refugee camp" in Gaza, arrived Saturday evening at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, where her mother Liora, who is battling terminal cancer, is hospitalized.

Noa was held on the first floor of a building in Nuseirat, a few hundred meters from the building in which three other hostages - Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv - were held.

Speaking to her family, Noa said that on Saturday morning, she heard loud knocks on her door.

"She told me that 'out of nowhere' suddenly they told her that it's the IDF. 'We came to rescue you.' She was in shock," said Argamani's relative Asaf Shahibi at Sheba Tel Hashomer, where the released hostages were originally taken.

After Noa was released, she was documented embracing her father, in tears. Speaking to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she said, "I am very emotional, I haven't spoken Hebrew in such a long time."