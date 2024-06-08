UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday criticized Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, after Erdan posted a video of his conversation with the chief of staff of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during which Erdan was informed of the decision to add the IDF to the blacklist of countries and entities that harm children during conflict.

Erdan is seen in the video responding to the blacklist decision and saying, “I am utterly shocked and disgusted by this shameful decision of the Secretary-General. You know that Israel’s army is the most moral army in the world and you know it. This is an immoral decision that only aids terrorism and rewards Hamas."

"And I have to tell you another thing: The only one who is blacklisted today is the Secretary-General whose decisions since the war started, and even before, are rewarding terrorists and incentivizing them to use children for terror acts. Now Hamas will continue even more to use schools and hospitals because this shameful decision of the Secretary-General will only give Hamas hope to survive and extend the war and extend the suffering. Shame on him!”

Dujarric, according to a report in Reuters, later said that Guterres' chief of staff called Erdan as "courtesy afforded to countries that are newly listed on the annex of the report."

The UN spokesman described the video and its partial release as "shocking and unacceptable and frankly something I've never seen in my 24 years serving this organization."

The announcement of the blacklist came hours after Guterres, who has not spared Israel of criticism since the start of the war in Gaza, condemned Israel’s strike on an UNRWA school in Nuseirat in central Gaza, in which Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre were eliminated.

Hamas claimed that dozens of Gazans who were sheltering in the school after fleeing their homes were killed in the strike.

Guterres "underscores that UN premises are inviolable, including during armed conflict and must be protected by all parties at all times," Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General calls on all parties to respect and protect civilians, and ensure their essential needs are met, in accordance with international humanitarian law," Dujarric said. "He reiterates his calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held in Gaza."

In late October, the UN chief said that Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 “did not happen in a vacuum” and appeared to blame Israel for the attack.

After his remarks were widely condemned, the UN chief claimed his comments were misinterpreted and that he had indeed condemned Hamas.

Later, he mentioned the sexual crimes committed by Hamas in its October 7 attack in Israel in the same breath as “reports of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees”.

More recently, Guterres appeared to equate between Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on social media, Guterres wrote, “Nothing can justify the 7 Oct terror attacks by Hamas” but then added, “Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

He then added, “It’s high time for a humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.”

