The White House said on Friday it was still awaiting an official response by Hamas to the latest ceasefire proposal for the Gaza conflict.

"We are still waiting for an official response from Hamas. We have seen public comments, but we don't take that as official," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

He added that President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron would discuss the issue during a meeting scheduled for Saturday.

According to the proposal outlined by Biden last week, the first phase of the three-phase process would last for six weeks and would include a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian Arab prisoners.

Phase two would see the release of all remaining living hostages, while phase three would encompass "a major reconstruction plan for Gaza," said the President, as well as the repatriation of the remains of deceased hostages to their families.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has rejected the Biden administration's ceasefire proposal, vowing that the terrorist organization will keep its weapons.

Later, however, Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said that Hamas has not yet handed mediators its response to the latest ceasefire proposal and is still studying it.

