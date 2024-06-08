A fire broke out on Friday evening in an industrial hangar containing plastic and packaging products in Rishon Lezion.

The roof of the building collapsed as a result of the fire.

16 brigades of firefighters were called to the scene and worked in three different areas, trying to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, including a printing house.

There were no reports of injuries. Thick smoke was seen at the scene, and the smell of burning was felt throughout the Gush Dan region.

Earlier on Friday, Captain Eyal Caspi, the Commissioner of Israel's National Fire and Rescue Authority, issued an order prohibiting the lighting of fires, including the lighting of fires in open areas, in the territories of northern Israel, along the coast, Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, due to the creation of extreme conditions that increase the likelihood of fires.

The order is in effect until August 1.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)