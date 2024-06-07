The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Friday that, over the past day, the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) confirmed the identities of eight additional terrorists who were eliminated in a precise strike on their base of operations in an UNRWA school in Nuseirat on Thursday morning.

One of the eliminated terrorists took part in the October 7 attacks.

“Since the targeted strike the IDF has confirmed the identity of 17 terrorists that were operating from the school. The investigation is ongoing,” the IDF said.

On Thursday, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari revealed the identities of the other nine Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who were killed in the IAF strike on the UNRWA school in Nuseirat, noting the terrorists were planning more attacks against Israelis and that the strike “stopped a ticking time-bomb.”

Hagari also noted, “We delayed our strike twice, because we identified civilians in the area. We had aerial surveillance that had been monitoring the Hamas compound for a few days. We conducted the strike once our intelligence and surveillance indicated that there were no women or children inside the Hamas compound, inside those classrooms. Despite the complex operational conditions, our Air Force used precise munitions to target the three specific classrooms that the terrorists were hiding inside."

"Sadly, we saw some media outlets fall for Hamas’s tactics yet again, before checking the facts. While Hamas abuses international law, the IDF will continue operating according to international law. The systematic abuse of UN facilities is a war crime and it must be stopped by the world,” he added.

Hamas claimed that dozens of Gazans who were sheltering in the school after fleeing their homes were killed in the strike.

The IDF’s Arabic language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, denied those claims and wrote on social media, "The classrooms that were attacked were a shelter for ISIS, Hamas and Jihad. This liar has been spreading lies since the beginning of the war, fabricating massacres and covering up ISIS-Hamas crimes from October 7 until today.”

“A large number of terrorists, including elite members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, including those who participated in the massacre on October 7, lived in the classrooms inside the school compound in Nuseirat," he added.

