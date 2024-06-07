Following the War Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) and Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) met in an attempt to preserve the emergency government.

The National Unity Party head had given Netanyahu until June 8th to formulate a strategic plan for the war, to bring back the hostages, topple Hamas, among other things.

According to a report by political analyst Amit Segal, during the meeting, the Prime Minister asked Gantz why he wanted to leave the government, and the latter answered that he felt that National Unity's influence in the cabinet was decreasing.

"Why are you leaving? The disagreements between us are negligible," wondered Netanyahu. Gantz answered: "We feel that our influence is decreasing."

Gantz has scheduled to hold a press conference at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday where he is expected to announce his resignation from the government barring any dramatic changes.