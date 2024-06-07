תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that troops are continuing operational activities in the areas of eastern Bureij and eastern Deir al Balah. Thus far, the troops have eliminated dozens of terrorists, located tunnel shafts, and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the area. In one strike, the IAF eliminated the Commander of a Rocket and Mortar Fire terrorist cell and an additional terrorist who fired at the troops.

The IDF is also continuing operational activity in the central Gaza Strip, destroying terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists. Over the past day, the Paratroopers Brigade has joined the operational activity and is now operating against Hamas terror targets in the area.

IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area. Over the past day, the troops located tunnel shafts and numerous weapons, including grenades, vests, cartridges, and more.

During one of the strikes in the area, an IAF fighter jet eliminated an armed terrorist who was located inside a rigged structure.

credit: דובר צה"ל

