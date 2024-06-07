Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author of 20 books, including "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter. His writing has appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone Institute and Die Weltwoche. He is also a Middle East Forum Writing Fellow.

Pakistani jihadists threatened attacks on Christians in response to the burning of the Swedish Quran. But they never needed an “excuse” to tear them apart.

A Christian family was attacked in Sargodha, Pakistan, after being accused of having "offended Islam". The neighborhood was invaded by Islamic fundamentalists and fires were set. Muslims in the neighborhood destroyed the family's house and lynched one of them. They didn't speak Swedish, but Urdu. And they were not “colonialists”, but as indigenous as Muslims.

These are scenes that seem to come from another time, but they come from a country that is a member of the UN Human Rights Council. And as in the Jewish October 7th, the wolves film their victims with cell phones.

Where is the outrage in the West for this pogrom? Only silence, interrupted by the cry "Allahu Akbar". History books will not forgive the betrayal on the part of the West.

For these Christians, no one in Europe took to the streets.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, was just photographed alongside Mona Osman, the daughter of the Palestinian Arab terrorist Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, involved in the attack in Paris in 1982 in which they killed six people at the Jewish restaurant Jo Goldenberg. Eide never said anything about Christians either.

Does the West really care more about the right of Islamic terrorists to build tunnels with aid money than it does about lynched Christians?

And what a chronicle of martyrdom.

In Jaranwala, 5,000 "insulted" Muslims descended on the city, targeting Christian neighborhoods. They burned several churches and 10,000 Christians fled their homes, many of them hiding in the fields to shelter from the violence.

-Nouman Asghar, a 24-year-old Christian, was sentenced to death for "contempt towards Muhammad".

-Anglican Noman Masih was sentenced to hanging because he had "blasphemous images" of Muhammad on his mobile phone.

-Priyantha Kumara was not a Christian but a Buddhist, but still an "infidel". He was a Sri Lankan immigrant who worked in a factory that produces sporting goods. For the workers he was guilty of having removed a poster with Muhammad's name printed on it. Kumara didn't even understand. But that's enough to accuse him of "blasphemy" and kill him.

-Shahzad and Shama Masih, husband and wife (pregnant), worked in a clay factory in Lahore, where they were kidnapped and held hostage for two days and pushed into the kiln where bricks are fired, burning them alive. They too had "offended Islam".

Shouldn't we in Europe be worried when people are burned in ovens?

Was there any condemnation from European countries? Or a UN resolution? Questions more pertinent than ever.

Ah, the UN. A tribute to the memory of Iranian Raisi, the butcher of Teheran, was held last week. We should rename them the “United Nations of Cutthroats”.

...