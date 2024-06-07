In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman host Hillel Penrod, a righteous convert to Judaism who has traversed many worlds on his way to his home in the Land of Israel with his wife and children.

Hillel shares their personal and inspiring story which includes their transition from Christianity to Noahide to Judaism, studying in a yeshiva, their conversion and wedding experiences, moving to Israel and much more.

Hillel is a cartoonist who seeks to educate children in traditional Torah values, and he creates 'Torah comic books' for kids. You can read about his comic book heroes here.