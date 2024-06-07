Political commentator Briahna Joy Gray was fired from The Hill, where she co-hosted the morning news talk show “Rising”, days after rolling her eyes at the sister of a hostage being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Gray came under fire after video of her treatment of Yarden Gonen, the sister of Romi Gonen who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, during an interview on Tuesday.

When Yarden told Gray that she hopes she believes female victims who say they were raped by Hamas terrorists on October 7, Gray rolled her eyes and abruptly ended the interview.

Gray announced on her social media account that she had been dismissed from The Hill, sharing a copy of the dismissal letter she received while claiming the decision was politically motivated.

“It finally happened. The Hill has fired me. There should be no doubt that ‘Rising’ has a clear pattern of suppressing speech -- particularly when it's critical of the state of Israel,” she wrote.

An outlet spokesperson confirmed to The New York Post on Thursday that Gray was no longer employed at The Hill.

Gray had previously been criticized for comments about the war in Gaza, including ones made at a panel last weekend that Hamas was not seeking to kill all of the Jews in Israel.

“When Hamas is talking about eliminating Israel, it’s not about killing all the Jews, it’s about.. eliminating the idea of a Jewish state” and establishing a state like “what we have here in the United States,” she claimed.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) expressed outrage at Gray’s comments, writing on social media, “Briahna Joy Gray claims that Hamas has no interest in killing all the Jews in Israel. It only wishes to establish a state ‘like what we have here in the United States.’”

“To Gray, October 7th was not a massacre of Jews. It was simply an attempt at democracy-building by Hamas,” he added.