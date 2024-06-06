Soldiers from the Duvdevan and Haruv Units, under the direction of the Shin Bet, carried out a counterterrorism operation on Thursday in Jenin.

During the operation, the forces exchanged fire with armed terrorists. The troops eliminated and wounded terrorists who threw explosives at them and arrested one suspect.

At the same time, an attack helicopter assisted the ground forces by striking the area.

The terrorist who was arrested was taken for further treatment by the security forces. No Israeli forces were hurt during the operation.