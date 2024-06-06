Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment on Thursday at the IDF Central Command.

The Prime Minister received an operational briefing from the head of Central Command, Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, which included the recent offensive operations in the refugee camps and villages, the extensive counter-terrorism efforts, and the efforts to defend communities, roads, and the seam line, as well as the deployment of forces and progress in building the barrier.

"I have just held an assessment at Central Command. The State of Israel is in a difficult campaign on many fronts. We are fighting in the south, the north, and here in Judea and Samaria," the Prime Minister stated.

"This effort is being carried out amidst complicated international pressure on us. But I can assure you one thing: What has been is not what will be; we will change this reality.

I rely on our soldiers, commanders and security services to ensure the security of Israel," he added.