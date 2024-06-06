IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Wednesday visited soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda (97th) Battalion of the Kfir Brigade who are operating in the Northern Brigade in the 143rd Division, together with Division Commander BG Avi Rosenfeld and Northern Brigade Commander Col. Haim Cohen.

During the visit, the Chief of Staff spoke with the soldiers of the battalion and praised them for their work. "I want to speak to you about two missions, the first mission is the defense of the communities here, and you have communities that are nearby, you have a city that is nearby. You have the great responsibility of defending the border area, protecting the very stable security area so the enemy won't enter it, so it won't pass it, so it won't approach the fence, and to know how to react quickly, with determination and professionalism, when there is an infiltration attempt, and not to let the enemy infiltrate and to provide the residents here with a lot of security.

"The IDF today needs more combat soldiers, we want you to show that it is possible to be a haredi combat soldier. Both to study and to protect the country. Continue doing good, both protecting the residents here and also being pioneers - haredi warriors, each one as they see themselves. We will strengthen the battalion and we'll see that you will always be doing more, getting stronger, and proving that this is the correct path," the Chief of Staff stated.