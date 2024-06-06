IDF troops are continuing operational activities in the areas of eastern Bureij and eastern Deir al Balah. The troops located underground terror tunnel shafts and additional weapons in the area.

In parallel, Hamas terrorists were struck by means of tank fire and aerial strikes, including terrorists from Hamas' Rockets Array.

Yesterday (Wednesday), a terrorist cell fired mortar shells toward Kibbutz Kissufim and they fell in an open area. No injuries were reported. IAF fighter jets struck the launcher in the area of al-Farouk in central Gaza and eliminated the terrorist cell that fired the mortar shells.

IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area. The troops located several terror tunnel shafts in the area and are continuing to operate to dismantle them. During a targeted raid on a military structure in the area, the troops located large quantities of weapons, including firearms, grenades, explosives, vests, and additional military equipment.

As part of IDF operational activities in the central Gaza Strip, IAF fighter jets eliminated a terrorist cell that fired mortar shells at IDF troops in the area. No injuries were reported. During an additional strike, the troops dismantled a mortar launch post which was placed adjacent to the troops.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including weapon storage facilities, military structures, terror tunnel shafts, and additional terrorist infrastructure. During one of the strikes, an IAF aircraft struck a military post from which terrorists had fired toward Israeli territory.