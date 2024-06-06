תיעוד מפעילות לוחמי חטיבת ביסל"ח צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past few weeks, the soldiers of the 828th Infantry Training School Brigade under the command of the 162nd Division have been conducting precise, intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area.

The soldiers located weapons, eliminated terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the area.

This week, the troops located a tunnel shaft inside a child's room, and a butcher's knife next to it. In addition, the troops identified six terrorists near a school in the area of the troops. The terrorists were eliminated by a UAV and tank fire.

In addition, IDF forces located UNRWA bags containing explosives hidden in a residential building.

The 828th Brigade Combat Team has completed its mission in the Rafah area and is now preparing for future operations.

