המנהרה שהגיעה לציר פילדלפי צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the combat teams of the 12th Brigade, the Givati Brigade, the 401st Brigade, the Yahalom Unit, and Unit 504 have been conducting precise, intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area for the past few weeks under the command of the 162nd Division.

The troops have located several significant tunnel shafts that led to a long tunnel route that reached as far as the Philadelphi Corridor. The tunnel route’s length is approximately 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) and it connects to several other routes in the area.

The tunnel that was located was extensive and contained blast doors, inside which the troops located weapons such as AK-47s, anti-tank missiles, many intelligence assets and explosives.

The tunnel route was investigated and destroyed by troops of the Yahalom Unit.