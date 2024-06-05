US Attorney General Merrick Garland told Congress that the terrorism threat faced by the United States has risen greatly since the massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.

During a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee yesterday (Tuesday), Garland was asked if the millions of illegal immigrants who have entered the country over the last three years have raised the threat level

“I am worried about the possibility of a terrorist attack in the country after October 7. The threat level for us has gone up enormously,” Garland answered.

He added, “Every morning, we worry about this question. We try to track anyone who might be trying to hurt the country."

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered a similar warning on the same day in a Senate subcommittee hearing.

"We’ve seen the threat from foreign terrorists rise to a whole 'nother level after October 7," Wray told the subcommittee members. "Just in the time I’ve been Director, we’ve disrupted multiple terrorist attacks in cities and communities around the country. We need funding to continue protecting America from terrorism."

He added, "There was already a heightened risk of violence in the United States before October 7. Since then, we’ve seen a rogue’s gallery of foreign terrorist organizations call for attacks against Americans and our allies. Given those calls for action, our most immediate concern has been that individuals or small groups will draw twisted inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks here at home."