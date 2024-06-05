ערבי התחזה לחייל והשמיץ את ישראל ברשתות דוברות המשטרה

Over the past week the Jerusalem District of the Israel Police has been monitoring social media posts by an Arab, suspecting that he is impersonating an IDF soldier and slandering Israel in an interview to someone who has many online followers.

The documentation shows an Arab-Israeli suspect who presented himself as an IDF soldier, sending messages against Israel and IDF soldiers, while claiming the "systematic and deliberate killing of women, children and babies in Gaza every day."

Following the incident that raised suspicions that the suspect was impersonating a soldier, police initiated operations to locate his identity and place of residence and check the content that was posted. After they found that this was a 19-year-old Arab-Israeli resident of Abu Ghosh who is not a soldier, they opened an investigation.

Last Tuesday night, detectives from the Harel station came to Abu Ghosh and arrested the suspect at his home. He was taken to the local police station for questioning. After being interrogated he was detained and today the police will submit a request to the court to extend his detention.