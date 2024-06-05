Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, President of the Ramat Gan Yeshiva, gave a special talk at the Yeshiva on the occasion of Jerusalem Day during the Swords of Iron War, on the attitude of Islam to the State of Israel and the Land of Israel.

"The war this time is not over the national existence of the country, but over the spirit. What does Hamas want? Hamas wants one thing – that Islam will rule in the Land of Israel. The conflict is over the Torah of Israel, over Judaism. Islam cannot recognize Judaism," said Rabbi Ariel.

According to him, "If Jews in Israel are subjected to Islam – Salam Aleikum. No Jew in Israel is prepared to accept this situation. The war is a war of independence, on the spirit of the people of Israel, fighting for Judaism, for Jerusalem. It is clear that from the first moment that the Gentiles began their resistance here, their claim is not to leave ", concluded Rabbi Ariel.