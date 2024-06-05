An attempt by pro-Palestinian Arab protesters to establish an encampment in front of Los Angeles City Hall was short-lived, The Associated Press reported.

Protesters set up about 20 tents on sidewalks outside the downtown building on Monday afternoon and the police department posted on social media site X that it was monitoring a “non-permitted demonstration.”

Officers moved in early on Tuesday and cleared away the encampment without making any arrests, KABC-TV reported.

The area was quiet during the morning rush hour.

The LAPD has recently clashed with protesters elsewhere in the city over pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrations, The Hill reported.

Members of the LAPD wore helmets and carried batons as they pushed back protesters on the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus last month.