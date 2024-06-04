There are moments when a flare is fired into the sky and illuminates a dark field, and for a few seconds, everyone can get a mirror image of where they are. There are moments in history when everyone can check for themselves where they are in relation to the light; there are moments in history when everyone can check for themselves where they are in relation to Jerusalem.

In Judaism, "Jerusalem" is not just the name of a city but a term for perfection; "Jerusalem" – they will see the whole. There is perfection, beauty, eternity among the other seventy names that Jerusalem is called in the Bible; Jerusalem Day is a good time to examine where we stand in relation to them.

The past seven months have been a kind of continuous Jerusalem Day. A period of external and internal war; of stretching our strength of character to the limit; days when reality is sharpened and one discovers things about oneself – am I fragile or strong? Cowardly or courageous? Egotistical or community-oriented?

There are several circles of inquiry regarding where we stand in relation to Jerusalem: Everyone these days must check whether they side with murderous barbarians or on the Jewish people.

Are they on the side of the forces of darkness of the progressives or on the side of the forces of the light of conservatism?

Every Israeli can now examine whether he is a rejectionist and an anarchist or loyal to his country and people?

Part of the problem or part of the solution?

And in the end, there is the greatest test of Jerusalem: are we in despair, having lost faith in the victory of the good or do we continue to be filled with hope that "next year in the rebuilt Jerusalem"?

The Jerusalemites choose hope.

Happy Yom Yerushalayim! Have a great Jerusalem Day!