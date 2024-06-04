Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today (Tuesday) with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Netanyahu informed the president about the details of the plan for the release of the hostages, and emphasized that "the plan allows Israel to realize all the goals it has set for the war, including the elimination of Hamas."

He emphasized that "besides the release of the hostages, this was and remains Israel's fundamental goal in the war and it is determined to achieve it."

The leaders also discussed the situation in the north, the progress of the Israeli operation in Rafah, the humanitarian effort in the Gaza Strip, and other political and legal issues.