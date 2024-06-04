תיעוד מפעילות יחידה 869 דובר צה"ל

The 869 Field Intelligence Unit of the 91st Division is responsible for the multi-dimensional intelligence gathering in the Lebanese border region.

Since the beginning of the war, the unit has been working diligently to gather intelligence, identify Hezbollah operatives, and finally - fulfill their mission of eliminating terrorist threats.

תיעוד מהתקיפות בעקבות זיהוי לוחמי יחידה 869 בלבנון דובר צה"ל

The Field Intelligence Control soldiers, the Field Intelligence combat soldiers, and the drone operators of the unit work with operational technological means and with the integration of ongoing initiated field intelligence operations.

Since the beginning of the war, the unit has identified over 100 terrorists and through precise high-quality intelligence, led to their elimination in cooperation with the operating troops on the ground, the Israeli Air Force, and artillery.

credit: דובר צה"ל

