When King David was old, and “stricken in years,” he summoned his son Solomon with instructions to finish off his enemies. This, Solomon did.

Mario Puzo used this Biblical episode for “The Godfather,” if, from the movie, you remember that during a solemn church service, Al Pacino had his men, guns blazing, wipe out his dad’s enemies one by one, in a show of force to prove who’s the boss. No mercy and No more Mr. Nice Guy.

As expressed by baseball’s Leo Durocher, “Nice guys finish last.” Machiavelli had the same idea centuries earlier. In his book, “The Prince,” he stated that it is better for a ruler to be widely feared than greatly loved, and this is something to be considered by Benjamin Netanyahu and his War Cabinet.

Especially when they are being confronted and hassled by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the mastermind behind Biden’s latest peace proposal, an ultimatum that runs for pages, but which I can distill in a few words…Hamas wins, Israel loses, and that is the gist of it all.

See how simple it is after the dazzling diplo-garbage has been cut to shreds?

The White House strategy amounts to a “White Paper” of surrender, such as when the British, under their mandate, had their way with the Jews, 1923 to 1948.

Whichever way the Jews turned, they lost more territory, until much of which they had fought and died for became Transjordan.

The same type of story is happening all over again, except that this time, for all the fighting and dying by the IDF, Gaza, according to Blinken, is to be retained by Hamas, and/or Fatah, terrorists one way or the other. Mahmoud Abbas says he would be delighted to get another crack at Gaza, from which he’d been booted out in 2007, by Hamas.

Don’t think for a minute that this is Biden’s plan. Strange, by the way, how he demands no ceasefire from Ukraine.

Biden is happy to give Zelenskyy billions in cash and arms…to keep the war going. He acts quite differently so far as Israel and the Jews…also Afghanistan.

That’s where he pulled out and left thousands behind.

So don’t count on him to know what he’s doing. Count on him to be in a fog, and to read whatever his Deep State advisors put in front of him.

Enter Antony Blinken.

Blinken has had it in for the Jewish State since Oct. 8. Oct. 7 is just another date on his calendar, and quickly, a thought that won’t leave my mind.

That is of a father and son Hamas tag-team who took turns, Oct. 7, raping, torturing and then murdering our Jewish women, and then laughing at the sport of it all.

Imagine the horror from our daughters.

Blinken will not mention this. His only concern is for those “innocent civilians,” many of whom, it turns out, took part in that sport.

So this is Blinken’s plan, attributed to Biden, and supported by Biden, to end the war immediately, as a gift to Hamas.

We lose. They win. That’s the deal? Gee, thanks.

Netanyahu and his cabinet must respond with a resounding NO. No more Mr. Nice Guy. Israel, like King David, fights on to win.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

