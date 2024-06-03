The 162nd Division, in cooperation with engineering forces, special forces, armor, and a fire support team in the Rafah area, surrounded an active combat zone, surprised the enemy, eliminated threats, discovered tunnels, and destroyed terrorist infrastructure.

The soldiers found dozens of mortars, long-range rockets, RPG missiles, combat transmission systems, dozens of explosive devices, grenades, vests, and weapons. During the raids, the force eliminated terrorist using a drone.

Additionally, an IAF aircraft attacked a Hamas weapons production site, guided by the divisional fire support.